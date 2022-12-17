Overview

Dr. Jason Genin, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Genin works at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.