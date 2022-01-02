Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jason George, MD
Dr. Jason George, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livonia, MI.
Barry K Lewis DO Plc37799 Professional Center Dr Ste 105, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 464-3251
Envision Medical Group Pllc12660 10 Mile Rd, South Lyon, MI 48178 Directions (877) 941-7941Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Listens. Knowledgeable and skilled. Engages in and listens to your concerns. Proactive with treatments and follow ups
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Pulmonary Valve Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.