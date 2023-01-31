Dr. Jason Gerboc, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerboc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Gerboc, DO
Overview of Dr. Jason Gerboc, DO
Dr. Jason Gerboc, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Gerboc works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gerboc's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Waterman1210 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerboc?
Dr. Berboc performed surgery to remove my kidney stones in December 2022. He went in detail regarding the procedure and followed up afterwards in my hospital room and appointments at his office. He and his office staff are very professional, caring and provides exceptional service. I highly recommend Dr. Berboc to anyone needing a urologist.
About Dr. Jason Gerboc, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1548374325
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Ctr, General Surgery Scranton-Temple Res Prog, Internal Medicine
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerboc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerboc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gerboc using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gerboc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerboc works at
Dr. Gerboc has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerboc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerboc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerboc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerboc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerboc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.