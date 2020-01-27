See All Ophthalmologists in Medford, MA
Dr. Jason Gilbert, MD

Ophthalmology
2.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Gilbert, MD

Dr. Jason Gilbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Dr. Gilbert works at Gilbert MD Eye Care in Medford, MA with other offices in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gilbert MD Eye Care
    101 Main St Ste 208, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 395-9916
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Surgical Associates PC
    91 Montvale Ave Ste 208, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 418-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Blepharitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 27, 2020
    Best ophthalmologist around! Dr Gilbert is caring, knowledgeable, and professional. Not only does Dr. Gilbert possess impeccable surgical skills, he puts the patient’s needs first, and that makes all the difference. He did cataract surgery on both of my eyes. He explained the procedure thoroughly beforehand and answered my questions precisely with little fanfare. He made sure to choose the appropriate type of intraocular lenses that would create most benefit to my vision. The surgery went flawlessly, and now my vision is excellent. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone seeking top-quality eye care.
    Patient of Dr. Jason M Gilbert — Jan 27, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Gilbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962475210
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Hospital
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    • Ophthalmology
