Dr. Jason Gilbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Gilbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Gilbert MD Eye Care101 Main St Ste 208, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 395-9916
Commonwealth Surgical Associates PC91 Montvale Ave Ste 208, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 418-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Best ophthalmologist around! Dr Gilbert is caring, knowledgeable, and professional. Not only does Dr. Gilbert possess impeccable surgical skills, he puts the patient’s needs first, and that makes all the difference. He did cataract surgery on both of my eyes. He explained the procedure thoroughly beforehand and answered my questions precisely with little fanfare. He made sure to choose the appropriate type of intraocular lenses that would create most benefit to my vision. The surgery went flawlessly, and now my vision is excellent. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone seeking top-quality eye care.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962475210
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gilbert speaks Spanish.
