Dr. Jason Gilleran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilleran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Gilleran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Gilleran, MD
Dr. Jason Gilleran, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Gilleran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gilleran's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-0123
-
2
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc4600 Investment Dr Ste 370, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5035
-
3
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-0898MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilleran?
I had a bladder suspension surgery with Dr Gilleran. He was extremely thorough prior to surgery explaining everything and postop he made sure that I was progressing as I should be and he answered questions/ concerns at my postop visit making sure I had a clear understanding of my postop recovery. Office staff very responsive to my calls as well for appointments when needed
About Dr. Jason Gilleran, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1790734721
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilleran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilleran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilleran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilleran works at
Dr. Gilleran has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilleran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilleran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilleran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilleran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilleran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.