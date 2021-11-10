Dr. Glipa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Glipa, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Glipa, MD
Dr. Jason Glipa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Glipa works at
Dr. Glipa's Office Locations
Marina A. Badua M.d. Inc.1712 Liliha St Ste 202, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 554-0674
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
services provided: -med management -shrinking convenient
About Dr. Jason Glipa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265462220
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glipa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glipa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Glipa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glipa.
Dr. Glipa accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.