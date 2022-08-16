Dr. Jason Gold, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Gold, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Gold, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Gold works at
Locations
Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center670 Glades Rd Ste 320, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 750-3033Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Foot, Ankle and Leg Vein Center10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 750-3033Monday1:00pm - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday1:30pm - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 2:30pmFriday10:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gold might be the most personable surgeon I’ve ever met. He helped me understand my complex foot issues and plan for surgery. He’s thorough, kind and an incredible surgeon. I can’t say enough wonderful things about him and his staff. 5 stars!!
About Dr. Jason Gold, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316960628
Education & Certifications
- Virtua West Jersey Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gold speaks Spanish.
