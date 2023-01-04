Dr. Jason Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Gray, MD
Dr. Jason Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
-
1
Alaska Orthopedic Specialists4015 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 201, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (855) 563-3301Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Moda Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
In May 2022 I had a work crush injury to left ring and long finger just a week before Summer Break. I feel so bless that Alaska Regional Hospital Emergency contacted Dr Gray. I had a good communication with Dr Gray prior to surgery and I feel confident that Dr Gray can take good care of my injury. He did! Dr Gray is the best surgeon! He listens to his patient concerns. Dr Gray keep his words to ask his office to contact me for follow up appointment. Dr Gray willing to come to Alaska Hand Rehabilitation to help me out on one of my therapy visits there. I highly recommended Dr Jason Gray to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Jason Gray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1255691671
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.