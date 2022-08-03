Dr. Jason Greenlee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenlee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Greenlee, DO
Dr. Jason Greenlee, DO is an Urology Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Novant Health Salisbury Urology911 W Henderson St Ste 110, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2968
I appreciated the way Dr. Greenlee treated me and felt he was concerned about giving good care for my problem. Everyone was very kind and courteous. I would recommend him to my friends.
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Greenlee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenlee works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenlee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenlee.
