Dr. Jason Guthrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Guthrie, MD
Dr. Jason Guthrie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Illini Community Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Guthrie works at
Dr. Guthrie's Office Locations
Springfield Clinic 1st - 900 Bldg Lab900 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 287-5415
Springfield Clinic Taylorville Rural Health600 N Main St, Taylorville, IL 62568 Directions (217) 287-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Illini Community Hospital
- Jersey Community Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Guthrie for several years. I find him to be very thorough with asking me questions and listening to my responses. He has given me injections in both shoulders for arthritis pain. I was having lots of hip pain and he told me I was in need of hip replacement. I am someone who has arthritis in most of my joints. I will continue to see Dr. Guthrie to help me manage my arthritis and pain.
About Dr. Jason Guthrie, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1437299682
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guthrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthrie has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guthrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.
