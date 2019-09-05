Dr. Jason Haag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Haag, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Haag, MD
Dr. Jason Haag, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Haag's Office Locations
Wakemed H. & V Advanced Heart Failure3000 New Bern Ave Ste 1200, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 231-6132
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Long time patient of Dr. Haag.
About Dr. Jason Haag, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Haag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haag accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haag has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.