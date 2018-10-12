Dr. Jason Haas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Haas, DO
Dr. Jason Haas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Gateway Gastroenterology121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 406, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 529-4900
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Haas, is exceptional! I had a colonoscopy, yesterday. And, because my bp was low, he din’t knock me completely out! Although, my bp always runs low, he cared enough, to give me just enough anesthesia to keep me comfortable. And, for that, I’m grateful. Sincerely, LeAnna Ames
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Gundersen Lutheran Health System
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
