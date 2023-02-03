See All Ophthalmologists in Denville, NJ
Dr. Jason Hade, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jason Hade, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (351)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Hade, MD

Dr. Jason Hade, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School / UMDNJ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Hade works at Hade Eye Care, LLC in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hade's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hade Eye Care, LLC
    1 Indian Rd Ste 9, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 586-2188
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharitis
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis Ligneous Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Prime Health Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 351 ratings
    Patient Ratings (351)
    5 Star
    (327)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hade?

    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr. Hade provided supplemental information and noted other issues with my eyes besidees cataracts.
    Gregory G. — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Hade, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Hade, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hade to family and friends

    Dr. Hade's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hade

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Hade, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Hade, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497929509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Surgery - The Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Science
    Residency
    Internship
    • Morristown Memorial Hospital (New Jersey)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New Jersey Medical School / UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hade has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hade has seen patients for Blepharitis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    351 patients have reviewed Dr. Hade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Hade, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.