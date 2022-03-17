Dr. Hafron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Hafron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Hafron, MD
Dr. Jason Hafron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Hafron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hafron's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Institute of Urology130 Town Center Dr Ste 101, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 740-0670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Michigan Institute of Urology PC6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 101, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 539-9036
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hafron?
I am currently 65 years old. Dr. Hafron performed a very successful Aquablation Robotic procedure on me. I had a prostate that was 200 grams (5-times the normal size prostate), which greatly impaired my ability to urinate. The procedure removed a great amount of prostate tissue using water jets that were robotically guided. The Aquablation procedure required an overnight stay in the hospital, and I was sent home with a catheter for (3) days. After the catheter was removed, I was immediately able to urinate with a stream like I had back in my 20's. There was some discomfort for about 1-month during the healing period, but after about 5-Weeks, there was hardly any pain or discomfort. Also - there were NO SEXUAL SIDE EFFECTS. No problem attaining an erection, and no Retro Grade ejaculation. Dr. Jason Hafron is a terrific Urologist and will listen to you. I highly recommend him as your urologist.
About Dr. Jason Hafron, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255483277
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hafron accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hafron works at
Dr. Hafron has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.