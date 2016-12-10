Overview

Dr. Jason Hagen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hagen works at Lake Charles Memorial Cancer Center in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Deridder, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.