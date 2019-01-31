Overview of Dr. Jason Hall, MD

Dr. Jason Hall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Medicor Cardiology, P.A. in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Branchburg, NJ and Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.