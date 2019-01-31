Dr. Jason Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Hall, MD
Dr. Jason Hall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Medicor Cardiology, P.A.225 Jackson St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 466-0142
Medicor Cardiology in Branchburg3322 US Highway 22 Ste 1002 Bldg 10, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 466-0141
Medicor Cardiology, P.A.331 US Highway 206 Ste 1A, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 466-0133
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Morristown Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
quite simply the best in the state,
About Dr. Jason Hall, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
