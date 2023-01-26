Overview of Dr. Jason Halper, MD

Dr. Jason Halper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Halper works at Jason J Halper MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.