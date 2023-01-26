Dr. Jason Halper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Halper, MD
Dr. Jason Halper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Jason Halper, MD2401 Avenue X, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (347) 205-8899
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I absolutely love Dr. Halper. I myself have over 17 years of experience in the health field and Dr. Halper is by far the best Dr. I could have ever chosen to deliver all three of my children. I relocated out of state and still managed to travel to see him during my OB visits for my third child. I tried giving thought into finding another provider and could not come to terms! im not ready to break up with My Dr. Halper. He has his own style in communicating with his patients and to some it may seem rude but he is an absolutely caring doctor who will set hospital staff straight when it comes to his patient's care. With every delivery he has made me and my husband laugh with his dry humor but it's funny and it's always great seeing Dr. Halper laugh in between his extremely high demanding schedule because that is how good he is. I'm more grateful finding out that he has a new location closer for me to travel too. FYI for that one person claiming to be concerned with his receptionist do yo
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Halper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halper accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Halper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halper.
