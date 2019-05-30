Overview of Dr. Jason Hanft, DPM

Dr. Jason Hanft, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Hanft works at The Foot And Ankle Institute Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.