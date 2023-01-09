Overview of Dr. Jason Hanna, MD

Dr. Jason Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN and Hicksville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.