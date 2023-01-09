See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Jason Hanna, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Hanna, MD

Dr. Jason Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.

Dr. Hanna works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN and Hicksville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanna's Office Locations

  1
    Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC
    7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-8686
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2
    Auburn Ob-gyn PC
    1316 E 7th St Ste 2, Auburn, IN 46706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 927-1410
  3
    Community Memorial Hospital
    208 Columbus St, Hicksville, OH 43526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 566-5659

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview DeKalb Hospital
  • Paulding County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2023
    I have had total knee and hip replacement by Dr Hanna, he and his team care greatly for each patient. I highly recommend him.
    Craig McLain — Jan 09, 2023
    About Dr. Jason Hanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    18 years of experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1609915032
    • 1609915032
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Orthopedic Surgery
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

