Dr. Jason Hanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Hanna, MD
Dr. Jason Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Auburn Ob-gyn PC1316 E 7th St Ste 2, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 927-1410
Community Memorial Hospital208 Columbus St, Hicksville, OH 43526 Directions (800) 566-5659
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Paulding County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have had total knee and hip replacement by Dr Hanna, he and his team care greatly for each patient. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jason Hanna, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.