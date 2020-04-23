Overview

Dr. Jason Harris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Dentistry.



Dr. Harris works at Berry Good Dental Care in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.