Overview of Dr. Jason Harrison, MD

Dr. Jason Harrison, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Harrison works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.