Dr. Jason Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Harrison, MD
Dr. Jason Harrison, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
Harbin Clinic Neurosciences550 Redmond Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 233-8512
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harrison did an excellent job on my L4 and L5 fusion surgery in 2020. I feel stronger and am experiencing no pain. I am able to do all my normal activities such as running and dancing. I have recommended him several times to my friends/relatives, and I would in the future. One friend told me that I needed to be a poster for Dr. Harrison.
About Dr. Jason Harrison, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1245467604
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.