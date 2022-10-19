Overview of Dr. Jason Harrison, MD

Dr. Jason Harrison, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Harrison works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.