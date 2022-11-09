Dr. Jason Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Harrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Harrison, MD
Dr. Jason Harrison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
Highlander Surgical Associates301 Highlander Blvd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 419-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A big shout out for Dr Harrison and his wonderful staff. He did my hernia surgery successfully. I am back to playing tennis after 6 week healing time. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Jason Harrison, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Bayor University Medical Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harrison speaks Vietnamese.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.