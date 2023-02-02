See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Harrod, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.8 (184)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Harrod, DPM

Dr. Jason Harrod, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Dresden, Germany

Dr. Harrod works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Dr. Jan Veloso, DPM
Dr. Jan Veloso, DPM
4.4 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

Dr. Harrod's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Orthopaedics
    3480 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-5140
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 184 ratings
    Patient Ratings (184)
    5 Star
    (170)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Jason Harrod, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245256270
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Dresden, Germany
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Winona Memorial Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana--2001
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Harrod, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrod works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Harrod’s profile.

    Dr. Harrod has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    184 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrod.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

