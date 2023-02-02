Dr. Jason Harrod, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Harrod, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Dresden, Germany
Bluegrass Orthopaedics3480 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Saint Joseph East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very caring and informative of all the options for my Long term care.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1245256270
- University Of Dresden, Germany
- Winona Memorial Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana--2001
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Harrod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrod has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
184 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.