Overview of Dr. Jason Hayes, DO

Dr. Jason Hayes, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weber City, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Hayes works at Scott County Behavioral Health in Weber City, VA with other offices in Jonesville, VA, Bristol, TN and Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.