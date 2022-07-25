See All Plastic Surgeons in Centerville, OH
Dr. Jason Hedrick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (24)
Map Pin Small Centerville, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Hedrick, MD

Dr. Jason Hedrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hedrick works at Plastic Surgery Institute of Dayton, Inc.. in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hedrick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Institute of Dayton, Inc..
    9985 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 886-2980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Adult Acne
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Excellent care, I saw him for an abdominoplasty. Dr. Hedrick answered all my questions, and thoroughly explained the procedure and what recovery would be like. The surgical suite and staff are fantastic, and my tummy tuck looks awesome!
    Anna D. — Jul 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jason Hedrick, MD
    About Dr. Jason Hedrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417161753
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright State University
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Hedrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hedrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hedrick works at Plastic Surgery Institute of Dayton, Inc.. in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hedrick’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.