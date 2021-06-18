See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Jason Helliwell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (187)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Helliwell, MD

Dr. Jason Helliwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Helliwell works at Advanced Womens Health Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Helliwell's Office Locations

    Advanced Health Group Inc.
    8501 Brimhall Rd Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 410-2942

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Mastodynia
Oophorectomy
Perimenopause
Mastodynia
Oophorectomy
Perimenopause

Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bladder Suspension Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cerclage Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Complex Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contigen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystourethrogram Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 187 ratings
    Patient Ratings (187)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (38)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 18, 2021
    I was having concerns about a gynecological issue and my doctor was booked up for almost two months. Dr. Helliwell was able to see me in two days. He addressed my concern and was able t answer my questions. The entire staff went above and beyond in their care. Advanced Medical is my office of voice. I highly recommend D. Helliwell.
    About Dr. Jason Helliwell, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790768653
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harbor UCLA Med Center
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Helliwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helliwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helliwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helliwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Helliwell works at Advanced Womens Health Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Helliwell’s profile.

    Dr. Helliwell has seen patients for Mastodynia and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helliwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    187 patients have reviewed Dr. Helliwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helliwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helliwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helliwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

