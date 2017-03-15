Dr. Hershberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Hershberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Hershberger, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University

Locations
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6834Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Kira L Rogers26 Court St Ste 600, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (917) 523-7213
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Where do I start? I've seen a couple of other therapists/psychiatrists but Dr. Hershberger is by far the best! I highly recommend him. He is extremely knowledgeable and effective in how he helps me come up for clear solutions to things that seem unsolvable at first. It's a step by step process, but he has such integrity and good will that I feel like each session is a success. He provides the ultimate mix of hard-nosed science with empathy and sharp intuition.
About Dr. Jason Hershberger, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Ma Gen Hosp/McLean Hospital
- University Wi Hospital
- Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershberger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
