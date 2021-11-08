See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Jason Hess, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Hess, MD

Dr. Jason Hess, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine|Wayne State University

Dr. Hess works at Scripps Coastal Medical Center in San Diego, CA with other offices in Southfield, MI and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hess' Office Locations

    Scripps Coastal Medical Center
    4060 4th Ave Ste 120, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 299-7467
    Ascension Providence Hospital
    16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 849-5862
    Hess Plastic Surgery
    4100 Long Beach Blvd Ste 201, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2021
    Dr. Hess listens and delivers! He spent 1.5 hours with me during the free consultation and answers all my questions and concerns, without making me feel rushed. I asked if he can do rapid recovery technique and if he would inject a long acting anesthesia to the area and he said yes. Surgery was 10/29, went trick or treating on the 30th and drove my daughter to school on the 1st. My recovery was so easy! He checked on my from his personal cell two hours after I got home, and always answer my text when I had questions, I don't hear many doctors who does that! He's also a perfectionist and really meticulous at what he's doing. I don't get frankenboobs like many women do when they get augmentation. My breasts look like twin sisters instead of distance cousins, they look symmetrical! When I first discovered him, I thought he was too good to be true. His price is fair, he's compassionate and delivers the result you want. Look no further!
    HappyMama — Nov 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jason Hess, MD
    About Dr. Jason Hess, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396786406
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|Wayne State University
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hess has seen patients for Bedsores and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

