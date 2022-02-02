Overview of Dr. Jason Hiatt, DPM

Dr. Jason Hiatt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Stanislaus Surgical Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Hiatt works at Bay Area Foot Care in Oakland, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.