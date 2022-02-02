Dr. Jason Hiatt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hiatt, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jason Hiatt, DPM
Dr. Jason Hiatt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Stanislaus Surgical Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Hiatt's Office Locations
Bay Area Foot Care2844 Summit St Ste 107, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 581-1484Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Bay Area Foot Care - Walnut Creek228 N Wiget Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 309-5407Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good. Professional. Concise. Good humor! Recommend.
About Dr. Jason Hiatt, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1760580310
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine Fellowship-In-Training At Saint Francis Mem Hosp Sports Medicine
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital Hayward
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
