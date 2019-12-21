Overview of Dr. Jason Highsmith, MD

Dr. Jason Highsmith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Highsmith works at Florida Spine and Orthopedics - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.