Dr. Jason Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Ho, MD
Dr. Jason Ho, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Kp1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 295-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
About Dr. Jason Ho, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124050653
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.