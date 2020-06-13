Dr. Jason Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Ho, MD
Dr. Jason Ho, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U IL Chicago and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Metropolitan Hematology Oncology Medical Group Inc201 S Alvarado St Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 484-6474
Good Samaritan Medical Office1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-1214
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Jason Ho and Cristina Fowler saved my life. He is very sweet, kind, loving and has the toughest job on the world. Everyone responds differently to treatment and is entitled to a second opinion. Doctor Ho always greets people, wishes them happiest time during the Holidays and is very kind and caring. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jason Ho, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1174735658
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA/City Hope
- U CA Irvine Med Ctr
- U CA Irvine Med Ctr/U CA Irvine Coll Med
- U IL Chicago
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Armenian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
