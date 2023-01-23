Dr. Jason Hofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hofer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Hofer, MD
Dr. Jason Hofer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Ventura Orthopedics - Ventura3525 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Bilateral knee replacement was one of the best decisions I have ever made, and I am very happy that Dr. Hofer was my surgeon. I needed both knees replaced and did not want two surgeries and a prolonged recovery period. Dr. Hofer was agreeable to doing both knees in one surgery. I am well on the way to a full recovery. I am no longer in pain when standing or walking. Everyone on the staff at Ventura Orthopedics has been very professional, caring and helpful. Gold star treatment in every way! Thank you!
About Dr. Jason Hofer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962681718
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic - Hip and Knee Replacement|Scripps Clinic-Hip and Knee Replacement
- Uc-Irvine Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
