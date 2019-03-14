Dr. Jason Hoffmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hoffmann, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Interventional Radiology, Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
NYU Langone Radiology - Mineola259 1st St # 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3686
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I had a varicocele embolization done by Dr. Hoffman and I can’t say enough about how great he was. He was such a great communicator throughout the whole process and did such a good job with the operation that I almost forgot I had it done. I feel amazing now and would reccomend him to anyone in a heart beat. He reached out to me asking how I was doing and was always willing to answer questions. Outstansing doctor and person!
- Interventional Radiology, Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Diagnostic Radiology, Winthrop University Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, New York
- Holy Cross
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffmann accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffmann has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.
