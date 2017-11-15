Dr. Jason Holcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Holcomb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Holcomb, MD
Dr. Jason Holcomb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Holcomb works at
Dr. Holcomb's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Birmingham Orthopedics & Sports Medicine19335 Merriman Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 865-4238Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holcomb?
Dr. Holcomb is an excellent surgeon with very good follow up care. He was able to diagnose my injury without an expensive MRI and really took his time explaining the repair and recovery. Torn rotator repaired and playing golf again.!!!!!
About Dr. Jason Holcomb, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Vanderbilt University
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holcomb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holcomb works at
Dr. Holcomb has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holcomb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.