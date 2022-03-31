Dr. Jason Holm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Holm, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Holm, MD
Dr. Jason Holm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Holm works at
Dr. Holm's Office Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 808-3000
Twin Cities Orthopedics2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My husband missed the last step while walking down a flight of steps and ruptured his patellar tendon. Unfortunately, because this occurred during COVID, I was not allowed to accompany him to the ER. Because of Dr. Holm's fantastic communication skills, I was kept in the loop during the initial diagnosis, plan for treatment, post surgery and hospital stay. Dr. Holm was very clear from the beginning that the injury was one that would require hard work and patience, but was confident that the knee could return to normal function. Dr. Holm always took the time at our follow up office visits to answer our questions. Dr. Holm has proven through both his words and actions that he is a man of both competency and integrity. His level of skill as a surgeon and empathy as a human are simply the best! Dr. Holm has an amazing care team that works under his leadership. They too, have proven that they have high expectations for themselves and like Dr. Holm, care deeply about the patients!!
About Dr. Jason Holm, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine Institute
- University Of Minnesota Department Of Orthopedics
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Bethel University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Holm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Holm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Holm works at
Dr. Holm speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Holm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
