Dr. Jason Hou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Hou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste A10190, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-0950
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hou takes the time to listen to his patients. He is very personable as well. I was a difficult to diagnose Crohn's patient (I had no pain). Dr Hou explained everything thoroughly so that I could easily understand the disease.
About Dr. Jason Hou, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1609038686
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Baylor University
- Baylor University
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
