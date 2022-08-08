Overview of Dr. Jason Hsu, MD

Dr. Jason Hsu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Hsu works at Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.