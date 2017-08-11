Dr. Jason Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Hu, MD
Dr. Jason Hu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty163-03 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
-
2
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Orthopedics & Rehabilitation28-25 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions
-
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty136-56 39th Avenue Floor 2nd Floor, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hu?
After going through a first round of PT and seeing a back specialist (surgeon), Jason took the time to listen carefully and work with me to come up with a treatment strategy that was customized to my situation. My goal was to get back to running, swimming, and biking with little or no pain or discomfort. He helped me find a different PT person who would understand and execute the best therapy for my situation. The results have been terrific. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jason Hu, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1841332871
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.