Dr. Jason Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Huang, MD
Dr. Jason Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
1
Denver Heart Rose Medical Center4545 E 9th Ave Ste 670, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 997-0891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Denver Heart - Swedish Medical499 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 997-0871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My family came to the Denver area for Christmas & New years … celebrating with our Colorado family. The skin around my pacemaker was inflamed and appeared infected as it protruded through the skin. I was evaluated by Dr White at Boulder Community and referred to Dr Jason Huang.”My pm needed to be extracted including the two leads …fearing the potential for infection. Post extraction I received IV antibiotics x 2 days. Day four the new pm was placed and I was discharged. Dr Huang’s education, training and reputation as an outstanding electrophysiologist preceeded him … as knowledgeable experienced and highly skilled. I was tremendously pleased with Dr Huang’s bedside manner, engaging personality and expressed confidence in his treatment plan. I felt comfortable he was telling me… “I’ve got this”. Dr Huang’s support staff and surgical team were top notch. I was very pleased with the level of care I received.
About Dr. Jason Huang, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1023332517
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.