Overview of Dr. Jason Huff, MD

Dr. Jason Huff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Huff works at High Point Hematology And Oncology in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.