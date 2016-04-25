Dr. Jason Hughes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hughes, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Hughes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethel Park, PA.
Office Locations
Academy of Podiatry Inc.5841 Library Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 831-1515
Academy of Podiatry1976 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 Directions (412) 831-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Dr Hughes has treated me for years, for many different conditions. He has helped me through so many foot problems, including surgery. He's very matter of fact about options and what's going on with your feet. Wait time depends on what time of day you get in; if you make an evening appointment they usually take a little longer.
About Dr. Jason Hughes, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1891752523
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
