Overview

Dr. Jason Infeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Magnolia Regional Health Center and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Infeld works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.