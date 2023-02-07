See All Ophthalmologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Jason Jacobs, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Jacobs, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (391)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Jacobs, MD

Dr. Jason Jacobs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Jacobs works at Colorado Ophthalmology Associates, P.C. in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Ophthalmology Associates, P.C.
    1666 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 320-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 392 ratings
    Patient Ratings (392)
    5 Star
    (377)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?

    Feb 07, 2023
    Dr. Jacobs presented options for cataract surgery lenses and explained the pros and cons of each. His office was very efficient in scheduling the cataract surgery and follow-up care. His office was always available for post-surgery follow-up.
    — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Jacobs, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Jacobs, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jacobs to family and friends

    Dr. Jacobs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jacobs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Jacobs, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Jacobs, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750379954
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • P/sl|Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs works at Colorado Ophthalmology Associates, P.C. in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    392 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Jacobs, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.