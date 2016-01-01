Overview of Dr. Jason Jalil, MD

Dr. Jason Jalil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Jalil works at UCLA Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Medication Therapy and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.