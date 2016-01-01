Dr. Jason Jalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Jason Jalil, MD
Dr. Jason Jalil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Jalil works at
Dr. Jalil's Office Locations
Psychiatry300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3455
UCLA RNPH Adult Dual Intensive Outpatient Program300 Medical Plz Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-5504
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Dr. Jason Jalil, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalil accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalil has seen patients for Psychiatric Medication Therapy and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
