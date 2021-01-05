Dr. Jason Jameson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jameson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Jameson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Jameson, MD
Dr. Jason Jameson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with The University of Utah School of Medicine
Dr. Jameson works at
Dr. Jameson's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (507) 266-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jameson?
Dr. Jameson is a caring and through doctor. He determined my problem and we discussed a treatment plan both short and long term. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jason Jameson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1902865116
Education & Certifications
- The University of Utah School of Medicine
- University UT
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jameson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jameson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jameson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jameson works at
Dr. Jameson has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jameson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jameson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jameson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jameson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jameson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.