Dr. Jason Jankowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Jankowski, MD
Dr. Jason Jankowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Jankowski works at
Dr. Jankowski's Office Locations
Central Ohio Urology Group3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4020, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 268-2323
University Hospitals29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 400, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. J is a very dedicated, skilled and caring physician. He explained everything to me about my surgery to remove the right kidney and tumor. I was in surgery for 12 hours and had the best possible care before, during and after. I don't write reviews very often but University Hospital has the best doctors in Dr. Jankowski, Dr. Pelletier and Dr, Colvard. I truly believe these three doctors and their staff saved my life and I can't thank all of them enough. This happened almost a year ago (May 27, 2020) feel great and look forward to many more years.
About Dr. Jason Jankowski, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053512822
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope National Medical Center
- Case Western University
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- John Carroll University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jankowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jankowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jankowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jankowski works at
Dr. Jankowski has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jankowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jankowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jankowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jankowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jankowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.