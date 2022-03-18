Dr. Jason Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Jennings, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Jennings, MD
Dr. Jason Jennings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Jennings works at
Dr. Jennings' Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Joint Replacement for Centura Orthopedics2535 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (720) 372-0935
-
2
Colorado Joint Replacement9695 S Yosemite St Ste 255C, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 524-1367Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jennings?
All I can say is the experience with my knee replacement was nothing but amazing! Dr. Jennings truly cares about your outcome and he actually thanks you for trusting him with your care! I am an RN from preop and I worked with him and his patients and that’s why I chose him! I have seen him from all angles and I have nothing but good to say! Patients rave about him and I will do the same! My whole experience was the best and his whole team is wonderful too! Brooke, Travis and Kayla are all amazing and they really work as a team! They also are super good at returning calls! I felt very well taken care of! He took care of my Pastor as well and when you recommend that your Pastor should go to him that says a lot! They totally had a great experience and loved him! I would highly recommend him to any family or friend! He gets an A+ in all areas
About Dr. Jason Jennings, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1679716633
Education & Certifications
- Colorado Joint Replacement
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings works at
Dr. Jennings has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.