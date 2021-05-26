Dr. Jian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Jian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Jian, MD
Dr. Jason Jian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Jian works at
Dr. Jian's Office Locations
Jasonmingjian MD LLC100 Market Place Blvd Ste 309, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (205) 482-8024
Elyse W Glaser MD833 Campbell Hill St NW Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (470) 795-7695
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough at explaining everything and I felt very safe. Praying this man saves my life because my mind ain’t right right now. But I truly believe he’s going to help
About Dr. Jason Jian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265663983
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jian works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.